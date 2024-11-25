Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

