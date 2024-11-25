Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 103,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 976% from the average daily volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

