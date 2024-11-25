JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.79% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $24,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,465,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,167,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 356,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $897.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

