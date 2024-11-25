JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

