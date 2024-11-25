Joseph Ketter Sells 6,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 3.9 %

SITE stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 112,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 110,589 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

