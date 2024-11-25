Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87. Iteris has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 155.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth about $751,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

