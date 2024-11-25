iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 5001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 190,153 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,609,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,160,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

