iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nov 25th, 2024

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,351,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 375,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 228,191 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 167,313 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after acquiring an additional 118,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

