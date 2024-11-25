iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.50. 15,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,657. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

