iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.08 and last traded at $242.59, with a volume of 2749146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

