iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $394.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $287.27 and a 1 year high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.