iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $394.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

