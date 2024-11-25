iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 41,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA opened at $77.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

