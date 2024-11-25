iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.52. 374,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,163. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

