iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 426.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,402 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $52,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJR opened at $125.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

