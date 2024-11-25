iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

