iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $601.89. 246,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,606. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.05. The firm has a market cap of $519.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.