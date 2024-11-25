Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 13976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

