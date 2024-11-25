Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 3.0% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after purchasing an additional 356,196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after buying an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after buying an additional 476,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,137. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

