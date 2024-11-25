Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 13332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,767,000 after acquiring an additional 260,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

