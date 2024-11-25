Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 89,522 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 7,216 put options.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $187.43. 6,480,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,025. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.