Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 89,522 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 7,216 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $187.43. 6,480,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,025. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

