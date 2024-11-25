Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells 9,590 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.60 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

