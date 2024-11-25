Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $83,920.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $83,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,685.90. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

