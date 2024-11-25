Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Sells C$1,106,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

BIR stock opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.79.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cormark raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.45.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

