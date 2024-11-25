Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total value of C$591,250.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$117.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.17 and a twelve month high of C$123.86. The company has a market cap of C$59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.