Insider Buying: Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Acquires A$50,404.49 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 41,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,404.49 ($32,944.11).

Future Generation Australia Price Performance

Future Generation Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Future Generation Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Future Generation Australia Company Profile

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

