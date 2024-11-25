Insider Buying: Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Director Purchases C$10,370.36 in Stock

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) Director John Bryan Disher purchased 37,037 shares of Century Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$10,370.36.
Century Lithium Trading Up 3.7 %
LCE opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Century Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.
About Century Lithium
