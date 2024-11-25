Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $662,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IR opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $69.46 and a one year high of $105.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

