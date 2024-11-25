Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,235 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %
EXPD stock opened at $121.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.
Expeditors International of Washington Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
