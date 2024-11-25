Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,235 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

EXPD stock opened at $121.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.