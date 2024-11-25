Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 412,765 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,765 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $224.45 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average of $274.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

