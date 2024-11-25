Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.66% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $654.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

