Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

