Independent Advisor Alliance Has $35.15 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $121.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

