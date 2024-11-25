Independent Advisor Alliance Has $18.11 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,383,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,735,000 after purchasing an additional 236,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,618,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.85 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

