Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 14,587 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $249.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.03 and a 200 day moving average of $230.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

