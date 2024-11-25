Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMNN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on Imunon
Imunon Stock Up 5.4 %
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Super Micro’s Stock Price Is Ready to Rebound After Market Reset
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Forces Shaping a Bullish 2025 Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.