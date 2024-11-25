Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMNN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $0.86 on Monday. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

