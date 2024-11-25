Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 896.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $95.62 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

