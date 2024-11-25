Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 234,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,550 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

