Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $142,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

