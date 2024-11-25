Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,321,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.