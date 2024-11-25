Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,918 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 639,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 106,663 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

