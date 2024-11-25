Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

