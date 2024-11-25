Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

HUMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $567.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at $26,070,049.78. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,584,153 shares of company stock worth $13,476,796. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Humacyte by 66.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 504.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

