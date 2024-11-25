Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,773 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 422.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,988.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,815.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,779.95. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,991.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.