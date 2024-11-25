Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $56.12 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up approximately 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Science Applications International worth $56,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 245,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

