Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,214 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ATRenew by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

RERE opened at $2.83 on Monday. ATRenew Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

