Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $10.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $4,342,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.