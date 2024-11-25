Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 15,371 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 2.67% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $29.82 on Monday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

