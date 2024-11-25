Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 515,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $142,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,764,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $321.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

