Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $902.18 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.